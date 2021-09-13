Congress veteran Oscar Fernandes no more

Mangaluru: Veteran Congress leader, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes passed away at a Mangaluru hospital in Karnataka on Monday.

He was 80.

Fernandes had been hospitalised after suffering a head injury two months ago after an accidental fall. He had also undergone a surgery to remove a clot in his brain.

He had served as the Union Cabinet Minister for Transport, Road and Highways and Labour and Employment in the UPA government lead by Manmohan Singh.

Fernandes is considered as one of the close confidantes of top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish at the death of Fernandes.

"Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister said.