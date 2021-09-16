Kanhaiya Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi amid rumours of his Congress entry

New Delhi: Amid heavy speculations over his entry to the Congress party, CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar reportedly met with Rahul Gandhi.

Sources close to the the former JNU Students Union president however, said 'these are rumours which are being spread and there is no talk of his joining the Congress'.

Sources in the Congress say that he has been meeting Rahul Gandhi in the past and the offer to join the party has been pending since the last Lok Sabha polls.

Sources also said that during the talks in the past Kanhaiya Kumar had emphasised on having his own team to work with him in Bihar in order to start a movement in the state and then gradually take it to the national level.

Rumours are strife about Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani being in touch with the Congress leadership after it helped him in the last Assembly elections by not fielding a candidate from the Vadgam seat in Banaskantha district he contested from.

The Congress is weighing its options and relations with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. The RJD is the oldest ally of the Congress and it does not want to leave the RJD side.

However, sources who have been involved in deliberations for the past three years say that the Congress should build its party first and then care for its relations with the RJD.

The Congress in Bihar in the recent Assembly polls was almost routed. It could manage to win just 19 seats while contesting 70 seats with the Grand Alliance and its performance was considered one of the reasons for the defeat the alliance suffered.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is finalising a rejig in Bihar unit. There is immense lobbying within the state party. Sources said that state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das has proposed the name of Rajesh Ram for the post of state president.

The incumbent state president Madan Mohan Jha resigned after the poll debacle. The Congress has been blamed for the poll defeat of the Grand Alliance as it fell just short of a majority.

(With IANS inputs)