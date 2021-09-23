23-year-old woman stabbed to death by jilted lover in Chennai

Chennai: A 23-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a man outside Tambaram railway station here on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as M Swetha, a student of Madras Christian College's School of Continuing Education.

After the attack, the assailant, identified as Nagapattinam-native Ramachandran, had tried to take his own life, but in vain.

He is an employee at a firm in Maraimalai Nagar. He was admitted to a hospital and is reportedly out of danger.

The duo had known each other for the past two years, the police said.

However, the woman had avoided the man for the past couple of months, according to the police.

On Thursday, Ramachandran intercepted her while she was returning from college to board a train.

There, he threatened to end his life. After slitting his hand first, Ramarachandran stabbed at her several places leaving her in a pool of blood.

Passersby caught hold of him and handed him to the police.

Swetha was declared dead at the spot.