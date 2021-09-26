BJP welcomes PM Modi on return from US trip, hails him 'global leader'

New Delhi: Lavishing praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in India from the US, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday hailed him as a "global leader" who has made India a "global player".

With Modi and a number of BJP leaders on a dais set up to welcome him, Nadda said the world now looks at India in a new light and that the prime minister has made contributions towards the world's development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by BJP National President JP Nadda and party members on his arrival from US, after concluding Quad Summit, at AFS Palam in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

Citing Modi's meetings with US President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris, besides his participation in the Quad meet and his address at the UNGA, the BJP president said the prime minister put across strongly and frankly global issues and also India's views over threats like terrorism and expansionism.

He has brought India and Indians laurels, and made them proud, Nadda said.

Noting the frank talks between Modi and Biden, Nadda said the prime minister has had old ties and friendship with the US president.

The US administration has been making all-out efforts to take India-US relationship to new heights, and India continues to advance with its contribution to global progress, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters on his arrival from US, after concluding Quad Summit, at AFS Palam in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. BJP National President JP Nadda also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

He also lauded Modi for the return of 157 antiquities to India from the US.

Modi expressed thanks to the people who were there to welcome him.

20 meetings in 65-hour stay in US

PM Modi's three-day trip to the United States was packed with meetings as he attended 20 of them during the around 65 hours he spent in the country, government sources said on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden listens as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a 'Quad nations' meeting at the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework held in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, September 24, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

He also had four long meetings in flights with officials on the way to and back from the US, they added.

Sharing details, sources said Modi had two meetings in flight on Wednesday on the way to the US and three in the hotel upon his arrival.

On September 23, he had five meetings with as many CEOs followed by talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris and bilateral interactions with his Japanese and Australian counterparts Yoshihide Suga and Scott Morrison respectively. He also chaired three internal meetings.

He had a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden the next day and then attended the Quad meet. Sources said Modi also held four internal meetings on September 24.

As Modi left the US for India on September 25, he held two meetings in the flight back, sources said.

The prime minister is known to keep a busy schedule on his overseas trips, packing his stay with important meetings.