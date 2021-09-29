Amid crisis in Punjab Congress, ex-CM Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister and BJP top leader Amit Shah at his residence here on Wednesday, raising speculation over his future in politics.

Singh arrived in the national capital on Tuesday, days after he quit as the chief minister of Punjab.

The meeting assumes significance as Singh had not opened his cards but had claimed that he had not quit politics and would fight till the end.

The veteran Congress leader had also launched a scathing attack on his bete noire, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was appointed as the party's Punjab unit president.

Sidhu quit as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday.

As regards his political future, Singh had said there were several options before him.

Amarinder's media advisor Raveen Thukral had earlier tweeted that the former is on a personal visit to Delhi to meet close friends and there are no political meetings scheduled.

It is his first visit to the national capital after he resigned on September 18.

Amarinder Singh had resigned amid a bitter power tussle with party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

After resigning as Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh had said he felt "humiliated".

Later, he had also called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "inexperienced".

He had also dubbed Sidhu as "anti-national" and "dangerous", saying he would pit a strong candidate against the state party chief in the upcoming assembly polls.

He had indicated he was still keeping his political options open, adding that he was talking to his friends before deciding on his future course of action.

"You can be old at 40 and young at 80," he had said, making it clear that he did not see his age as a hurdle.

(With PTI inputs)