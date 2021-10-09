Malayalam
Cruise drugs case: NCB searches film producer Imtiaz Khatri's premises in Mumbai

PTI
Published: October 09, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Film producer Imtiaz Khatri. Photo: Facebook/Imtiaz Khatri
Topic | India

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted searches at the residence and office of film producer Imtiaz Khatri here in connection with the seizure of drugs from a cruise ship.

"The Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB began the searches at Khatri's residence and office in Bandra here this morning," he said.

Khatri's name cropped up during the interrogation of the accused persons, who were earlier arrested in the drugs seizure case, the official said, adding that the NCB has been cracking down on the drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis.

Based on a tip-off that a party was to take place on board the ship, an NCB team had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise last Saturday and claimed to have recovered drugs.

A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

