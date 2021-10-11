CPM's Central Committee to take a call on alliance with Congress

New Delhi: The leadership of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is in two minds over an alliance with the Congress party nationwide. Differences surfaced at the CPM Politburo meeting over forming an alliance with the former leading ruling party of the country and the Left party's arch-rival in Kerala.

CPM leaders from Kerala, the sole state where the party is strong, are opposed to any alliance with the Congress. However, PB members from West Bengal argued that opposition unity at the national level to take on the BJP was not possible by excluding Congress.

The differences over Congress alliance came up during the discussion on the draft report to be presented at the CPM Party Congress scheduled to be held in Kannur, Kerala, next year.

The final decision related to Congress alliance was left to the CPM's Central Committee meeting to be held in Delhi from October 22 to October 24.

CPM leaders from Kerala pointed out at the meeting, which was held on Sunday, that the Congress had failed in countering communalism.

The CPM would not gain by joining hands with the Congress, argued the PB members from Kerala.

They also demanded that alliance should be formed with the regional parties depending on the political situation prevailing in different states.

However, the opposite camp in the PB argued that opposition alliance would not fructify by keeping out the biggest political party in the opposition ranks.

They also pointed out that a third front without the Congress too was not practical.