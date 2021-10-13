Malayalam
BJP functionary who won just one vote - his own - hails it as a victory!

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 13, 2021 11:48 AM IST Updated: October 13, 2021 12:52 PM IST
one-vote-bjp
D Karthik, the vice-president of the BJP youth wing in Coimbatore's north taluk, was contesting from ward 9 of Kurudampalayam village panchayat in the industrial city.
Topic | India

Coimbatore: Twitterati had a field day on Wednesday when news emerged that a BJP activist who contested the local body by-election here came away with just one vote - his own.

At the end of vote counting on Tuesday, officials declared that D Karthik, the vice-president of the BJP youth wing in Coimbatore, North Taluk, had secured only one vote.

He was contesting from ward 9 of Kurudampalayam village panchayat, near Thudiyalur, close to the industrial city.

After the results were out, 'One vote BJP' hashtag was trending on Twitter.

Apparently, even five of his family members who cast their vote in the same ward did not vote for him.

However, Karthik has taken to social media to clarify that he was not fielded by the BJP.

"I contested the poll as an independent and was allotted the 'car' symbol," he claimed.

He also argued that his family did not have votes in the ward as they had moved there recently.

"I got one vote and I would treat it as a victory," he said before elaborating his plans to contest again.

Karthik runs a mobile phone shop.

