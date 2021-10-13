Malayalam
No coal in 15 power plants: CEA

Jikku Varghese Jacob
Published: October 13, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Polluting coal to remain predominant fuel in India's energy basket.(photo:pixabay.com)
Representational image: IANS
Topic | India

New Delhi: Fifteen thermal power plants have run out of coal stocks, according to the Central Electricity Authority. A total of 116 plants is in crisis due to coal shortage. Among these, 34 plants are facing a crisis situation, while 82 plants are in acute crisis. The total capacity of these plants is 1.42 lakh MW.

Twenty-seven plants have reserves for a day and 20 plants have stock for two days. On an average, 16 plants located near the mines have 5 days of coal stocks left and the plants far from the mines have coal stock for 4 days, according to the report.

Average stock for 3 days

Coal plants in north India now have an average reserve for 3 days, while there was an average stock for 17 days in last October, according to the Bloomberg Terminal.

During last December-January, there was over 25 days’ worth of coal stock. It dropped to an average of 15 days in August and thereafter, a significant drop was noted.

