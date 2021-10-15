Malayalam
Body of man with hand chopped off found near farmers protest site in Haryana

PTI
Published: October 15, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Crime scene
Image for representation only. B Calkins/Shutterstock

Chandigarh: The body of an unidentified man with one of his hands chopped off was found near the farmers' protest site at Kundli in Haryana's Sonipat district on Friday, police said.

The deceased was aged around 35 years and the body was found tied to a metal barricade near the protest site, close to the Singhu border, they added.

"The Kundli police station received information at 5 am that a body was found near the farmers' protest site," a Sonipat police official said.

He said the deceased was found wearing only a pair of shorts.

"We have registered a case and further investigations are on to find out the culprits," Inspector General of Police, Rohtak Range, Sandeep Khirwar told PTI over the phone.

He said police have interrogated people near the protest site regarding the incident.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons, the officer said.

Asked about a video clip circulating on the social media, in which some people accused the deceased of committing sacrilege, he said the matter is being investigated.

The body has been sent to the Sonipat civil hospital for post-mortem.

