Men arrested at IGI airport for smuggling 4kg gold concealed in rectum

New Delhi: Delhi customs preventive officials have arrested five men for smuggling over four kilogram gold by concealing it in rectum at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

Acting on intelligence, the accused were intercepted on Friday after their arrival at the airport in two different flights from Manipur's Imphal.

As per developed intel, Delhi Customs (Prev) intercepted 05 paxs from IGI, Delhi coming from Imphal on 05/11/21. Recovered 4307 gm gold (Rupees 2.06 Crores) from paste (5380 gms) hidden in rectum. All are Arrested. Further Investigation is on. @cbic_india @nsitharamanoffc pic.twitter.com/FHv4Ck8sVG — Customs (Preventive) Delhi (@DelhiPreventive) November 8, 2021

As per developed intel, Delhi customs (preventive) intercepted five passengers from IGI, Delhi coming from Imphal on 05/11/21. Recovered 4,307 grams (4.3 kg) gold valued at Rs 2.06 crore from paste (5,380 grams) hidden in rectum. All are arrested, the customs (preventive) Delhi said in a tweet.

All the accused are in their twenties, an official said.