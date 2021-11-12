Malayalam
A register to record bribe? Curious find during Vigilance raid at sub-registrar office

Our Correspondent
Published: November 12, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam:During a lightning inspection conducted by the Vigilance, it was found that an official at the sub-registrar office was noting down the bribe estimates that could be received in a day.

But a far lesser amount than that was written in the register was found in possession. It has been found that the official invests in stock market. 

In another sub-registrar office, Rs 22,352 was seized from four document writers found in suspicious circumstances. This amount was brought to be given as bribe to the officials at the registrar office, according to the probe officers.

Vigilance eastern range SP V G Vinod Kumar said that the malpractice was found at the sub-registrar offices in Kanjikuzhi and Collectorate area. The report will be submitted to the government the next day. Inspections were carried out simultaneously at six sub-registrar offices in the district.

DySPs K Vidyadharan and M K Manoj; CIs Saju S Das, Manoj Kumar, Reji Kunniparamban, S R Nisam and Ratheendrakumar; SIs K Sanhtosh Kumar, Thomas Joseph, Anil Kumar, and Prasanna Kumar  took part in the raid.

 

