India reopens Kartarpur Sahib corridor, Punjab CM welcomes move

New Delhi: The government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district

Shah said the decision reflects the Modi government's immense reverence for Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the Sikh community. The Corridor provides Indian devotees visa-free access to the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

"In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17.

"This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community," Shah tweeted.

The home minister said the nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 19 and he was confident that this move will further "boost the joy and happiness across the country"

Punjab cabinet to visit shrine in Pak

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's decision of reopening the Kartarpur corridor and said the state cabinet will be part of the "Jatha", which will visit the historic shrine in Pakistan on November 18. Besides Channi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, former CM Amarinder Singh, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also hailed the Centre's move.

Channi welcomed the move and said he as the Punjab CM had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to reopen the corridor.

"I thank them", he said.

"The entire cabinet will be part of the first 'Jatha' (group) which will visit and pay obeisance on November 18," Channi told reporters.

"I warmly welcome the decision to reopen the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the auspicious occasion of 552nd Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This laudatory step has fulfilled aspirations of millions of devotees who've been deprived of 'darshan didare' due to the Covid pandemic," Channi said later in a tweet.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also welcomed the decision.

On November 14, a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders had met the PM in Delhi and requested him to reopen the corridor before Gurpurab.

SGPC welcomes reopening

The SGPC on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's decision of reopening the Kartarpur corridor and said it will celebrate the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev at the Pakistan gurdwara on November 19.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said she will herself lead a special "jatha" (group) to Kartarpur Sahib on the day of Gurpurab.

Immigration Terminal on Pakistan side of the temple. Photo courtesy: Wikipedia

Kaur said letters were written and resolutions sent time and again by the SGPC to the Centre, seeking reopening of the corridor.

"Guru Nanak's Parkash Gurpurab will be celebrated by the SGPC at Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan on November 19. On the day of Prakash Gurpurab, I will personally take a large 'jatha' to Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan. The entire cost of this special SGPC 'jatha' will be borne by the SGPC," she said.