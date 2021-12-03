Cyclonic storm likely to hit south Odisha coast as depression intensifies

New Delhi: The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts by Saturday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards with a speed of 32 kmph post mid-night, intensified into a deep depression and lay centred at 5.30 am on Friday over the west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal about 580 kms south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 670 kms south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 760 kms south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha), it said in a bulletin.

Thereafter, it is likely to recurve north-north-eastwards and move along the north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts during the subsequent 24 hours with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for coastal areas along Andhra Pradesh and Odisha starting Friday with the intensity increasing on Saturday and rainfall expected over Gangetic West Bengal too.

With squally winds and gale winds along the coastal areas, sea conditions that are rough to very rough on Friday are expected to be high on Saturday.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into west-central & northwest Bay of Bengal and along & off north Andhra Pradesh - Odisha- West Bengal coasts up to December 5," the bulletin warned.

Issuing an advisory to along & offshore Installations, the IMD said, "The off-shore & alongshore operations along north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & West Bengal coasts are advised to be judiciously regulated on Friday, suspended on Saturday and Sunday to ensure safety of life & property."