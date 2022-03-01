Circumstances of Indian student's death in Ukraine unclear, govt to bring back body

The government of India has said that it will bring back the mortal remains of medical student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said: "We are in touch with the local authorities. His body has been taken to the morgue in the university."

The official, however, could not ascertain how the native of Karnataka, who was a fourth-year medical student, had died.

"From what we understand, he and his friends had come out to buy some groceries. But the circumstances is not absolutely clear," said Shringla.

Earlier, Naveen's father, Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, had appealed to the government to bring back his son's body for last rites.

He had also urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter of hefty donations paid by Indian medical students in the country.

"All the intelligent students are going to study abroad. If they plan to get that education here, they have to pay crores and crores of rupees. And the same education and better than this, they get abroad," Gyanagoudar told media persons.