Simmering tension in Congress after poll debacle

New Delhi: There is a simmering tension in the Congress after the poll debacle in the state elections and the leaders are miffed with the functioning style of the leadership. The issue may heat up when the G-23 leaders meet in the days to come.

One of the prominent leaders admitted that "it is the time that the first family step aside and pave the way for a new leadership or act in tandem with the party leaders and be available 24 by 7 for party work otherwise Congress revival will not happen in the country."

The leaders point that the present setup is non performing and it has to be changed as the party is not 'someone's fiefdom' and everyone has a stake in the party. They also suggest that leaders like Sachin Pilot or Manish Tewari should be given charge of the party.

One of the aides, who worked for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, now a rebel within is Pankaj Shankar. He tweeted, "Accountability needs to fixed for the rejection in recent elections Failed in your duties, not doing a favour to the Congress party".

The Congress' disgruntled group is likely to convene a meeting on Saturday or Sunday to discuss the poll results as the leaders are upset with the party's performance in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

The G-23 group has been sidelined in the party since they raised the issue of reforms in the Congress and election for the top post.

Some G-23 leaders, whom the IANS contacted, refused to speak during the day after results -- that turned out to be disappointing -- and said they will formalise a strategy.

The group admitted that the people have lost confidence in Rahul Gandhi and his team has failed him, and now Priyanka's team has also failed to perform.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that they will analyse the poll loss.

This is not the first loss. The party has already lost crucial polls in Kerala and Assam where the party could have won.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted: "All of us who believe in @INCIndia are hurting from the results of the recent assembly elections. It is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and the positive agenda it offers the nation.

"And to reform our organisational leadership in a manner that will re-ignite those ideas and inspire the people. One thing is clear - Change is unavoidable if we need to succeed."

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he accepted the people's verdict and congratulated the winning parties.