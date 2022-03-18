Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine to be brought back Sunday: Karnataka CM

PTI
Published: March 18, 2022 10:26 PM IST
Naveen
Indian student Naveen was killed in shelling in Kharkiv on March 1.
Topic | India

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said Naveen S G, killed in shelling in Ukraine on March 1, would arrive here on Sunday.

"Naveen's body will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday at 3 AM," Bommai told reporters here.

A fourth year medical student in Kharkiv city, Naveen was killed when he ventured out of his bunker to get some food, water and exchange money.

The 22-year-old student from Chalageri village in Ranebennur Taluk of Haveri in Karnataka was the second son of Shekarappa Gyanagouda

Gyanagouda has been demanding his son's body to be brought to India for final rites.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.