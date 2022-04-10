Water Authority to resume spot billing as complaints galore over online method

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has decided to reintroduce spot billing as complaints galore over the online switch that was executed six months ago.

State Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has given instructions to KWA Managing Director S S Venkatesapathy to restart the old way of issuing bills to consumers.

There have been large-scale complaints about online billing. As per this scheme, consumers are informed of their water bills through SMS. Prior to that meter readers take readings, enter them in the office computer system first and then sent bills to consumers through SMS.

But many consumers have raised complaints that most of the time they do not get water bills via SMS. Moreover, it is alleged that the KWD does not have the correct mobile phone numbers of many consumers.

There are also complaints that many consumers come to know about the online bills when meter readers come to their house to disconnect water connection for want of payment. The lack of technical knowledge of consumers are also creating issues in continuing the online system.

Under the old spot billing, meter readers visit houses every two months, take readings and then give a printout of the bill at the spot.

As per 13(d) of the Kerala Water Authority (Water Supply) 1991 Rules, the water bill should be given directly to the consumers.