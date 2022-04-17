Delhi's Jahangirpuri under heavy security cover following clashes, NCR districts on high alert

Jahangirpuri (New Delhi): The security arrangements in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri area were placed on high alert early Sunday morning following the communal violence that occurred between two groups of people resulting in several injuries, including Delhi Police personnel.

The communal clashes occurred at the Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening in the wake of the 'Shobha Yatra' that was being organised on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The untoward incident had taken place near Kushal cinema in Jahangirpuri around 5.30 pm.

Delhi Police personnel were seen patrolling throughout Saturday evening in north-west Delhi's sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incident.

Most of the senior Delhi Police officials, including Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Law and Order, New Delhi, Dependra Pathak, were present at the site of violence at the time of filing of this report.

The Special CP, while speaking to IANS, said the situation is now peaceful and under control.

"We have lodged an FIR into the incident and initiated an investigation into the case," Pathak added.

The senior official appealed the people of the locality to maintain peace and calm in the area.

"The police is present in adequate numbers in the area," he said.

The police in large numbers along with paramilitary forces could be seen patrolling and manning the violence-prone area.

Charred remains of a scooter after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. PHOTO: PTI

Delhi Police has registered an FIR into the clash, a police official said. "We have lodged an FIR into the incident and an investigation has been initiated," Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, New Delhi, Dependra Pathak told IANS.

NCR districts on high alert

All police units across all districts in the National Capital Region (NCR) have been placed under high alert after the communal violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

Delhi Police Commissioner has warned of stringent action against the rioters and said there is additional police force deployment across NCR.

The police station in-charges and senior police officials have been directed to carry out thorough security checks.

Police have also urged people to inform the local area police or station in-charge in case of any brawl or protests to avoid any untoward incident.

According to sources in the Gautam Buddha Nagar police department, all the zonal DCPs, ADCPs, police station in-charges have been directed to patrol their respective areas.

"As part of this, they have been asked to keep an eye on the history sheeters while patrolling along with extra caution at crowded places such as malls, metro stations, Sarafa bazaars etc," police officials said.

The situation is normal now, police said, adding that additional police personnel have been deployed in the central and north-east districts of Delhi (area where the communal riots took place in 2021).