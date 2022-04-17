Delhi Police arrests 14 over Jahangirpuri clashes, holds meeting with peace committees

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested 14 people over the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri, including a 21-year-old man who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector.

The police said they have also recovered a pistol from Mohammed Aslam, a resident of a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri's CD Park, which he allegedly used during the commission of crime Saturday evening.

They said there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were torched.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said an FIR was registered on Saturday under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act sections.

"Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the FIR," she said. Later, she said five more arrests were made.

"One of the accused persons, identified as Md. Aslam, opened fire that hit a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police. The pistol used by the accused during the commission of crime has been recovered from his possession," Rangnani said.

Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Aslam has also been found to be involved in a case registered at Jahangirpuri police station in 2020 under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, she added.

She also said nine people in total including eight police personnel and one civilian were injured during the clashes, and are being treated at the Babu Jagjeevan Ram Memorial Hospital.

The sub-inspector who received the bullet injury is stated to be stable in the hospital, the senior police officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

Drones, facial recognition software to nab culprits

As on Sunday morning, there is a heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri area where the clashes took place. A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, she said.

Police use a drone to maintain security after violent clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

"Drones and facial recognition software are being used to identify those involved in creating the ruckus. All mobile footage and CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity are being scanned to identify the culprits and trace them," said another police officer.

Officials said overall security arrangements have been stepped up in all the remaining 14 police districts of the national capital and technical surveillance mounted to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

Situation in Jahangirpuri area is fully under control. Adequate police force has been deployed in the area. Area domination, foot patrolling and deep deployment has been ensured to assure people and to maintain law and order, the officer said.

Preventive patrolling and area domination was undertaken throughout the night in southeast and other sensitive areas of different police districts to ensure peace and tranquility.

This is the first communal flare-up in the national capital since the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi which had left over 50 dead and scores injured.

Security personnel being briefed as they keep vigil, after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Delhi Police holds meeting with Aman committees

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Sunday held a meeting with members of Aman (peace) committees and asked them to appeal to the people to maintain peace in their area.

According to the police, a meeting was organised by Usha Rangnani with the members of Aman Committee of Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park and Adarsh Nagar to maintain peace in the area.

"During the meeting, all the members were asked to appeal the public in their areas to maintain peace, harmony and tranquility. They were assured of a professional and fair investigation and due legal action on the part of police," said Rangnani.

The members of the Aman committees were also urged to counter any rumour, misinformation and asked to be vigilant towards the activities of any mischievous or anti-social elements, the officer said.

They were also requested to keep in touch with the police and immediately report anything suspicious, the officer added.

Rapid Action Force keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

'Stay united Delhi'

The Congress on Sunday alleged a lack of empathy among those in power and urged people in Delhi to take it upon themselves to stay united and alert after violence in Jahangirpuri area.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Delhi be alert..Delhi be safeDelhi stay united."

"Violence, riots and frenzy will not make religion 'safe', neither will anyone be strong, yes, our India will definitely become weak," Surjewala said.

He accused those in power of lacking empathy.

(With PTI inputs)