Teen Tamil Nadu TT player dies in road accident

IANS
Published: April 18, 2022 02:08 PM IST
Accident
Topic | India

Guwahati/Chennai: Vishwa Deenadayalan, a table tennis player from Tamil Nadu, died while his three teammates suffered injuries in a road accident in Meghalaya, police said.

The tragedy occurred on Sunday when Vishwa, 18, and the other three players were on their way to Shillong from Guwahati airport in a tourist taxi to take part in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship.

The taxi collided with a 12-wheel truck at Ri-Bhoi district. Vishwa died on the way to Nongpoh Civil hospital.

The other three injured players were rushed from Nongpoh to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong.

Doctors at the NEIGRIHMS said the three injured players are in a stable condition and out of danger.

Vishwa's parents and other family members will travel to Shillong for receiveing his mortal remains.

The teenager had won several junior, sub-junior and cadet titles in the country and abroad.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled Vishwa's death.

Conveying his grief to Vishwa's parents, Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh out of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the young player's family.

