Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi tells Modi

Published: April 20, 2022 04:38 PM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government over the use of bulldozers in violence-hit areas of Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off "bulldozers of hate" and switch on power plants.

He also raised the issue of coal shortage in the country and shared a news report that claims that India stares at outages as coal stocks at power plants hit a low.

"Eight years of big talk has resulted in India having only 8 days of coal stocks," he said on Twitter. "Modi ji, stagflation is looming. Power cuts will crush small industries, leading to more job losses. Switch off the bulldozers of hate and switch on the power plants," he also said.

Gandhi's reference was to the use of bulldozers in the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri and in Madhya Pradesh against people who the BJP alleges have indulged in rioting.

"India is left only with 8 days of coal stocks. The fire burning on the streets because of BJP's hateful politics will not light up homes," the Congress also said on its official Twitter handle.

The Congress said on Twitter that "not only houses are being demolished by bulldozers, our Constitution is being demolished".

"Riding on the bulldozer of hate, the ruling BJP is totally disturbed. These people have fallen to this low level only to divert the attention of the people from the issues of inflation and unemployment. That is why it is necessary to raise voice against this hatred," the party said.

