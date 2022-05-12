Malayalam
Monsoon set to arrive early in Kerala, onset over Andaman on May 15

PTI
Published: May 12, 2022 06:37 PM IST Updated: May 12, 2022 06:45 PM IST
A man carrying an umbrella runs as he crosses a busy road during rain in Kolkata, India, July 10, 2018. FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
New Delhi: The Southwest Monsoon is set to arrive early with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands expected to receive first seasonal showers on May 15, the weather office said on Thursday.

"Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around 15th May, 2022, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement here.

Weather scientists said that extended range forecasts have consistently suggested favourable conditions for an early monsoon onset over Kerala and its northward movement.

The early onset of monsoon could bring cheer as most parts of the country witnessed extremely high temperatures over the past fortnight.

The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

The weather office said fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days.

The archipelago is very likely to experience isolated heavy falls over the region from May 14 to May 16. It said squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph was also likely over South Andaman Sea on May 15 and May 16.

