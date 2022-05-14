Chintan Shivir: Cong mulls over five-year cap for leaders holding party posts

Udaipur: At the brainstorming session here the Congress party is debating over the recommendation to enforce a five-year cap for leaders holding a party post. Another recommendation contained in the draft organisational resolution is that a leader will be considered for the reappointment to the same party post only after three years.

However, it is understood that the norm will not be made applicable for the post of the party president since it is an elected post.

Chintan Shivir, which began here on Friday, took up these recommendations meant for major organisational overhaul for discussions. Once the rule is implemented, many senior leaders are going to lose key party posts.

The move is seen as a bold initiative by the party to end the practice of certain senior leaders occupying the party posts continuously for a long period.

As per the new norm, no one from Gandhi Family will lose their position in the party in the immediate future. Rahul Gandhi does not hold any party post now. Sonia Gandhi became the party interim president only in 2018. Priyanka Gandhi has three more years' stint as the AICC general secretary. She was elevated to the post in 2019.

The new norm is not going to affect two senior leaders from Kerala -- AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal, who took up the crucial party post in 2019, and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who became the party general secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh in 2018.