Cong set to revive once supreme Parliamentary Board

Udaipur: Congress has decided to reinstate Parliamentary Board which was a powerful body inside the party during the time when PV Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister.

The draft political resolution presented at Chintan Shivir here sought for urgent reconstitution of Parliamentary Board for effectively taking up agitation against the wrong policies of the Modi Government inside and outside Parliament.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor and Congress dissident group G-23, leaders have been consistently demanding the reconstitution of the now defunct Parliamentary Board.

This was the body which was led from the front by Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi for years even when they were holding the post of the party president.

Rahul Gandhi may become chairman of the parliamentary board if he doesn't take up the post of the party president. In that scenario, the Congress Party expects that he will become the rallying point of all Opposition forces at the national level in the fight against the ruling BJP.

The Congress Working Committee may take a decision on reviving the body at today's crucial meeting.

The resolution also contained suggestion for appointing separate panels under AICC general secretaries for coordinating and spearheading elections to Parliament and Assembly polls. The panel will begin various poll-related works like the finalisation of candidates minimum one year ahead of the elections.

This will be in contrast to the present system existing in the party in which the preparations for polls usually start just two or three months before the elections.