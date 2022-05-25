Malayalam
Terror funding case: Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 25, 2022 06:41 PM IST Updated: May 25, 2022 09:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being produced at the Patiala House court in a terror funding case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to pronounce the quantum of punishment awarded to Yasin Malik, who was convicted in a terror funding case a few days ago. (Photo: Qamar Sibtain/IANS)
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being produced at the Patiala House court in a terror funding case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain
Topic | India

New Delhi: A special NIA court on Wednesday sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who has been convicted in a terror funding case, to life imprisonment.

Special Judge Praveen Singh also awarded varying jail terms for various offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also imposed a fine of over Rs ten lakh on Malik.

The life term was awarded for two offences -- Section 121 (waging war against the government of India) of IPC and section 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act) of the UAPA.

All the sentences will run concurrently.

In the arguments before the sentencing, Malik told the court that he will accept hanging if the intelligence agencies prove any terror-related activities involving him.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) meanwhile told the court that Malik is responsible for the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Valley as it argued for the death sentence for him.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

