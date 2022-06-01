Is Sourav Ganguly wading into politics? Cryptic tweet fuels speculation, BCCI says not stepping down

West Bengal: Sourav Ganguly's cryptic tweet on Wednesday wherein he mentioned plans "to start something to help people" has fueled speculations that the former Indian cricketer may wade into politics.

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, Cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today."

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," read the cricket legend's tweet.

The tweet comes just weeks after Ganguly hosted Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his home. BJP leaders Swapan Dasgupta and Amit Malviya were also present at the dinner.

Though speculations of him joining the BJP were rife then, Ganguly had dismissed news of the move as what they were - just speculations.

He had also been very expressive about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling-Trinamool Congress in the past, all shy of a plunge into politics.

Ganguly has been the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) since 2019. He has four months left in his three-year tenure.

Shortly after Ganguly's tweet made headlines, BCCI secretary Jay Shah clarified that Ganguly is not stepping down from his post and that the former Indian skipper's tweet was related to an upcoming project.

"The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect," Jay Shah said.

"We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket," Jay Shah added.