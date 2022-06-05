Assam's 'Lady Singham', who nabbed fiance on fraud charges, held in corruption case

Guwahati: Assam police officer Junmoni Rabha, who shot to fame for getting her fiance arrested on fraud charges last month, was nabbed on Saturday for alleged corruption in league with her former beau.

Rabha, currently serving as a sub-inspector (SI) at Kaliabor police station in Nagaon district, was arrested after being questioned for two consecutive days. She was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody by a court in Majuli district, police sources said.

Two contractors had complained with the police that they had entered into financial deals with her former boyfriend, Rana Pogag, after Rabha introduced him to them when she was posted in Majuli. They alleged that they were duped.

Rabha had filed an FIR against Pogag alleging that he duped some people by promising them jobs and contracts in the ONGC. He was subsequently arrested on charges of cheating and is currently lodged in Majuli jail.

Later, several allegations were made against Rabha, who was earlier referred to as 'Lady Singham' or 'Dabang cop' after Bollywood movies on super cops, that she was in league with Pogag who collected money on her behalf. An inquiry was ordered into the charges, the sources said.

The SI, who was taken to Majuli District Jail in Garmur, had been engaged to Pogag in October last year and they were scheduled to get married in November 2022.

Rabha was embroiled in a controversy in January this year when her telephonic conversation with Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan was leaked. They were engaged in an altercation over alleged harassment of the people of his constituency by her.

As the leaked audio tape had led to a furore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that an elected representative must be given due respect.