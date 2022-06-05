Malayalam
India logs 4,270 new Covid cases, TPR above 1% after 34 days

PTI
Published: June 05, 2022 11:47 AM IST
A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at Gateway of India, in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. BMC has organised vaccination drives at tourist places in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Topic | India

New Delhi: India logged 4,270 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,76,817, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above one per cent after 34 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases rose to 24,052 and the death toll climbed to 5,24,692 with 15 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.03 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.84 per cent, according to the ministry.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.07 on May 1.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,28,073, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.09 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

