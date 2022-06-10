Bihar man carries son's body on bike after hospital refuses to provide ambulance

Patna: A day after a parent was found begging in Bihar's Samastipur to collect money so as to get his son's body released from the mortuary of a government hospital, another shocking incident happened in the state's Lakhisarai district on Thursday when a man was refused an ambulance by a hospital administration to carry his son's body.

Dinesh Mandal eventually carried the body of his 16-year-old son, Anjal Mandal, on a motorbike to perform his last rites.

Anjal died due to electrocution at Vidhyapati Chowk on Wednesday. Family members took him to Sadar hospital in the hope that he might be saved. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

When Mandal requested the doctors to provide an ambulance, they refused and asked him to take the body on his own. There were some private hospitals but they demanded Rs 2,000 for the same.

Mandal then had to call a relative, who reached the spot on his bike. Mandal rode pillion, holding his son's body in his hands.

Lakhisarai civil surgeon, Dr D K Chaudhary confirmed the incident.

"I have initiated an inquiry into the matter and the department will take action against the accused medical employees," he said.

On Wednesday, the employees of the postmortem house in Samastipur demanded Rs 50,000 from a parent to release the body of their child. The parents went begging in the localities of Samastipur to collect the money in order to get the body released.