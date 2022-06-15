Malayalam
Militant involved in bank manager's killing in Kulgam shot dead

PTI
Published: June 15, 2022 10:07 AM IST
Two LeT militants, including 1 Pakistani, killed in encounter in J&K's Kupwara
Paramilitary troopers stand guard along a street during a random search in Srinagar on June 2, 2022. Photo: Tauseef Mustafa /AFP
Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The encounter broke out between the militants and security forces at Kanjiular in Shopian after the personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the area, the police said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain militants was identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, who was allegedly involved in the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam district recently.

"One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district," the officer tweeted.

