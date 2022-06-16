Will Arif Mohammad Khan emerge as BJP's top presidential candidate?

New Delhi: As deliberations on the Presidential polls are going on both in the ruling party and the opposition camp, the BJP seems to have narrowed down to a few names.

Sources have said that the party is weighing options considering domestic politics and international diplomacy in mind. The party seems to be zeroing in on the names of former Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for the post of President, sources said.

The party's parliamentary board will take a final view on the name of the candidate next week after due consultation within the NDA.

Murmu checks both the tribal and women representation boxes

A source said that eyeing upcoming elections, tribals are the main focus area of the BJP in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, where tribal votes are key to the BJP's scheme of things.

It also worth noting that India has never had a President belonging to a tribal community. Hence, Murmu would check both the tribal and woman candidate boxes, which would only play to the BJP's advantage poll-wise.

Arif Khan could do away with BJP's anti-Islam image at int'l level

On the other hand, going with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan could salvage the government's image at the international podium following the recent developments where controversial comments were made by now ex-BJP spokespersons against Prophet Mohammad.

Khan, a vocal figure and more importantly a Muslim, has been defending BJP for the past many years on issues related to minorities.

A former student union leader from AMU, Khan has been Union Minister in the Rajiv Gandhi cabinet but resigned on Shah Bano issue and later was a Minister in the VP Singh government.

BJP looking to avoid election with consensus candidate?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been authorised, along with BJP chief J P Nadda, on behalf of the BJP to speak to several leaders from opposition parties, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as NDA partners for a consensus candidate for President. Sources say that the BJP-led NDA government is trying to build consensus with the opposition to avoid an election.

According to sources, Rajnath Singh has also spoken to Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav.

The Defence Minister also spoke to alliance partner and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the Janata Dal-United. It is learnt that the senior leader will speak to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and leaders of other political parties as well.

Kharge said: "Rajnath Singh called me and spoke about the Presidential polls. But when asked about the proposal, there was no response. I am saying if the opposition comes up with a non-controversial name... will the government accept that? It's a formality."