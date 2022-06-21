Tribal leader Droupadi Murmu named NDA's presidential candidate

New Delhi: The BJP parliamentary board on Tuesday named Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader of the party from Odisha, as the ruling NDA's candidate for the presidential election.

BJP president J P Nadda announced her name at a press conference following a meeting of the party top brass.

Murmu (64), a former Jharkhand governor, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected, a strong possibility as numbers are stacked in the favour of the BJP-led NDA.

Opposition had earlier announced Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post. The poll is slated for July 18.

I'm confident she will be a great President: Modi

Soon after Droupadi Murmu was named as the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the former Jharkhand governor has devoted her life to serving society and expressed confidence that she will be a "great President".

"Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised," Modi said on Twitter.

She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure, he said.

"I am confident she will be a great President of our nation," Modi said.

Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Droupadi Murmu, the prime minister said.

"Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country," Modi said.