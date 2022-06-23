Three-year health insurance must for surrogate mothers

New Delhi: The Central government has made it mandatory for couples planning to become parents through surrogacy to buy a health insurance plan for 36 months (three years) for surrogate mothers.

The fresh set of surrogacy rules issued through a gazette notification on Tuesday has also mandated that the insurance plan should be from a recognised firm. The insurance should cover all possible complications during pregnancy and post delivery.

Other norms

Couples seeking surrogate mothers should submit an affidavit to the district collector or judicial magistrate

Only three surrogacy attempts should be made on one woman

Surrogate mother will be allowed to undergo abortion based only on the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971

Private surrogacy clinics should remit a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2 lakh. If the application is rejected, the clinics need not pay the fee while re-applying

Who can opt for surrogacy?

Women without uterus, those who have undergone hysterectomy (surgical procedure to remove the womb), those who cannot get pregnant after repeated treatment, those who've suffered repeated miscarriages, and those who cannot get pregnant due to health conditions can opt for surrogacy.