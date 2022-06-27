Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

ED summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

PTI
Published: June 27, 2022 01:28 PM IST
PTI06_27_2022_000034B
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhawan, in Mumbai. PTI Photo
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Enforcement Director has summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday for questioning in a money-laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl', officials said.

The Rajya Sabha MP has been asked to depose before the federal agency at its office in south Mumbai on June 28 and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The development comes as the Shiv Sena party battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, putting a question mark on the future of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

RELATED ARTICLES

The ED in April provisionally attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.