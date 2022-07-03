BJP vows to form govts in Kerala, other elusive states

Hyderabad: During its National Executive meeting here on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that it will form governments in the few states that remained out of its power since it formed government at the Centre in 2014. This includes Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha.

Proposing the political resolution, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of his BJP and India will become a "Vishwa Guru" (world leader), according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who briefed the media about his speech.

Shah cited the BJP's win in a series of polls to assert that it underlined people's approval of the party's "politics of development and performance" and called for ending the politics of family rule, casteism and appeasement.

"Dynastic politics, casteism and politics of appeasement" were the "greatest sins" and the reason behind the country's sufferings over the years," Shah said.

There was a "collective hope and finding" at the meeting that the BJP's next round of growth will come from south India, Sarma added.

At the meeting, Shah also hailed as "historic" the recent Supreme Court verdict, dismissing a plea of Zakia Jafri, the wife of slain MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) clean chit to 64 people, including then chief minister Narendra Modi, in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

The court had also come down hard on petitioners.

The BJP leader said Modi maintained silence while facing SIT probe over his alleged role in the riots and kept his faith in the Constitution.

He then took a swipe at the Congress for allegedly trying to spread anarchy after its leader Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

Modi never did the kind of "drama", Sarma said in a dig at Gandhi.

In his speech, Shah said Modi digested all the poison thrown at him like Lord Shiva.

The home minister claimed that the Congress has become a party of family, with many of its members fighting for democracy within the party.

The Gandhi family is not letting internal organisational elections happen because it fears losing its control of the party, he said.

The opposition is disjointed and has been opposing everything good the government does, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)