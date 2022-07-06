Malayalam
Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh resign

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 06, 2022 05:25 PM IST Updated: July 06, 2022 07:13 PM IST
India

New Delhi: Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The development comes a day ahead of their Rajya Sabha term getting over.

Earlier in the day, Modi had lauded both Naqvi and Singh during the cabinet meeting for their contribution to the country during their tenure, in an apparent suggestion of it being their final cabinet meeting, sources said.

With their term as Rajya Sabha MPs set to end on Thursday, both ministers submitted their resignations to fulfil the constitutional obligation as they will cease to be parliamentarians from Friday.

Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha. Singh is a minister in the Modi Cabinet from JD(U) quota.

(With inputs from PTI)

