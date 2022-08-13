Writers, world leaders appalled by attack on Salman Rushdie

Eminent personalities across the world expressed outrage at the stabbing of Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie, who had been facing death threats from radical Islamists for years.

'The Satanic Verses' writer was stabbed in the neck and torso on Friday at an event in New York by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident Hadi Matar.

Rushdie, who had undergone surgery and is now on a ventilator. He was on the stage at the Chautauqua Institution, a not-for-profit community when the incident occurred.

Writers, politicians, fans and more have been reacting to the incident with both fear and hope, and here are a few of the reactions:

Writer-politician Shashi Tharoor said that he is utterly horrified and shocked by the incident and wished the Booker prize winner a speedy recovery.

Utterly horrified & shocked by the stabbing of @SalmanRushdie. Wish him a speedy & complete recovery from his wounds, even though, with a sinking heart, I recognize that life for him can never be the same again. A sad day, worse if creative expression can no longer be free &open. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 13, 2022

Writer Stephen King, who made multiple tweets about the incident, went on to say that he wishes Rushdie is ok.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Rushdie has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism.

For 33 years, Salman Rushdie has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism. He has just been the victim of a cowardly attack by the forces of hatred and barbarism. His fight is our fight; it is universal. Now more than ever, we stand by his side. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 12, 2022

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Rushdie was exercising a right we should never cease to defend, alongside saying that his thoughts are with Rushdie's loved ones.

Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend.



Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 12, 2022

Condemning the attack, writer Javed Akhtar hoped the New York police and the authorities will take stern action against the culprit.

I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie by some fanatic . I hope that NY police and the court will take the strongest action possible against the attacker . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 12, 2022

Shocked Bangladesi author Taslima Nasreen, who has also faced similar threats from fundamentalists, also made multiple tweets on the incident and said she never thought this would happen as Rushdie had been living in the West.

24-year-old Iranian-American Hadi Matar attacked Rushdie. Hadi Matar's facebook account featured images of Ayatollah Khomeini, who issued a fatwa against Rusdhie in 1989, and his successor Ayatollah Khamenei. You can now guess the motive of the attack. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 13, 2022

Many expressed concern over the writer being targeted for his words, for decades.

Suzzane Nossel, CEO of 'free expression organisation Pen America, said in their website that just hours before the attack, the writer had mailed her for help with placements for Ukrainian writers in need of safe refuge. She said, “Salman Rushdie has been targeted for his words for decades but has never flinched nor faltered.”