On way to meet killed Dalit boy family, Bhim Army chief stopped at Jodhpur airport

Published: August 17, 2022 07:31 PM IST
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad. Photo: PTI
Jaipur: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was Wednesday stopped by the police at the Jodhpur airport while on his way to Jalore to meet the family of a Dalit boy who died allegedly after being beaten up by his schoolteacher, officials said.

"He has been stopped at the airport and being talked to in the lobby," a police official said.

He has been stopped from travelling to Jalore, the official said.

Indra Meghwal, a student of a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, was beaten up by his teacher on July 20 for allegedly touching a drinking water pot. The boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village in view of the visit of Bhim Army leaders.

