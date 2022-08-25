Malayalam
AAP MLAs to meet at Kejriwal's residence to discuss 'poaching' by BJP

PTI
Published: August 25, 2022 11:13 AM IST
New Delhi: The political slug-fest in Delhi is likely to intensify further as AAP MLAs are all set meet at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Thursday morning to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the BJP.

Sources in the party said all the legislators have been called for the meeting, adding that some of them could not be contacted.

The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

The Kejriwal government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over CBI, ED probes, raids targeting its ministers and the "poaching" efforts made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP has challenged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to reveal the names of those who allegedly contacted its MLAs with an offer to switch sides and charged that the Kejriwal-led party is trying hard to divert attention from the Delhi government's liquor "scam". 

