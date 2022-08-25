Malayalam
Murder charge added in Sonali Phogat death case; her associates named accused

Published: August 25, 2022 05:23 PM IST Updated: August 25, 2022 05:34 PM IST
BJP MLA Sonali Phogat. Photo: Her Facebook account
Topic | India

Panaji: Goa Police on Thursday pressed a charge of murder against two associates of BJP leader Sonali Phogat after a post-mortem report mentioned that there were "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body.

Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader, a senior police official told PTI here.

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, who had accompanied Phogat when she arrived in Goa on August 22, were named as accused in the case, he added.

Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday.

On Thursday, autopsy was conducted on Phogat's body at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

(To be updated)

