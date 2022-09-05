Bengaluru hit by flooding, traffic snarls after heavy rain

Bengaluru: Large parts of India's tech capital Bengaluru were under water on Monday after torrential rains lashed the city.

The rain is also causing crippling traffic disruptions and prompting offices to issue work-from-home orders to employees.

The city is home to companies such as Amazon, Flipkart and Wipro.

All of them run logistics and other operations from there.

Several firms, including Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs and Indian food delivery company Swiggy asked emplyees to work from home, several people who work there told Reuters.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Massive traffic jam on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging caused due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/KUnF0cuPtR — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

Several citizens too have been sharing videos of the water-logged city through their social media handles.

Many on social media also asked commuters to avoid certain routes because of heavy water-logging.

Local television showed wading in waist-deep water and long traffic jams.