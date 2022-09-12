Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

NIA carries out raids in 3 states in case related to narco-terrorism

PTI
Published: September 12, 2022 04:05 PM IST
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
Topic | India

New Delhi: The NIA on Monday carried out raids in three states in connection with a case related to narco-terrorism by alleged gangsters, some of whom were also involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, officials said.

Raids were being carried out in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and the sites included the residences of Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria who are also accused in the killing of Moosewala, they said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing a case of the alleged involvement of gangs in Punjab in smuggling drugs from Pakistan and the money later being pumped into terror-related activities.

RELATED ARTICLES

The raids were carried out at Yamuna Nagar, Majitha road, Muktsar, Gurdaspur and Gurugram, they said.

The case of Moosewala's murder is being probed by the Punjab Police which has arrested 23 people in connection with it.

Moosewala was killed in Mansa on May 29 when he along with his friend and cousin was travelling in a jeep to Jawahar Ke village. A day earlier, the Punjab police had pruned his security cover on a temporary basis. Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.