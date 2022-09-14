Man from TN tortured, killed in Kuwait, claim villagers

Tiruvarur (TN): Villagers of Koothanallur taluk in the district staged a protest here on Tuesday, demanding action against those responsible for the death of a 30-year-old man from the village in Kuwait.

R Muthukumaran was tortured and shot dead by his employer in Kuwait within 4 days of joining work as domestic help, his wife Vidhya claimed.

"He was forced to work as a shepherd, denied food, water and other basic requirements and made to sleep on sand.

He spoke to me on phone twice and said he wanted to return home and that he would visit the Indian embassy," she said. Muthukumaran had gone to Kuwait on September 3.

His mobile was not reachable on September 7 and two days later his family was informed about his death, she said. "Till now, there has been no word from Kuwait.

I've urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to intervene and help our family," Vidhya told reporters.

The woman, accompanied by her relatives and villagers, petitioned the district officials to bring his mortal remains home.