Goa extends support to 'Maa robot', that feeds differently-abled girl

Panaji: Goa has extended support to the ‘Maa robot’, which was built by daily-wage worker Bipin Kadam to feed his differently-abled daughter.



The Goa Innovation Council will provide financial assistance for further developing the robot and exploring its commercial viability.

Prajakta, the 15-year-old daughter of Bipin Kadam, is bed-ridden. After his wife, who was providing all assistance to Prajakta, also fell ill, Bipin came up with the idea of a robot to help his daughter have food on time without anyone’s help. After doing several experiments for four months, Bipin designed the robot that can recognise his daughter's voice and provide food.

"When I come home and see the look of satisfaction on her face, I forget everything else. Several such children would benefit from this robot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promoting the Atma Nirbhar campaign. I also felt that my daughter too should be able to do everything on her own,” Bipin says.