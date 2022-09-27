Sachit Pilot arrives in Delhi amid Rajasthan crisis

New Delhi: Amid a massive political crisis in the Congress in Rajasthan, senior party leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot arrived in the national capital on Tuesday.

However, there was no confirmation about his schedule here with sources close to him saying that no meetings were fixed so far.

Pilot's visit comes even as the top Congress leadership continued to grapple with the situation in the party's state unit. Party president Sonia Gandhi is awaiting a written report on the crisis from Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken.

Congress observers to submit report to Sonia today

The two leaders were sent as observers to Jaipur for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

The observers, who had met MLAs in the state, termed as "indiscipline" the action of 82 MLAs in the state, setting conditions for the party leadership for appointing Ashok Gehlot's successor.

Gandhi had on Monday sought a written report on the revolt in Rajasthan from the observers as the chances of Ashok Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post.

Ashok Gehlot in converstion with the media. Photo: Manorama News

All eyes will be on Sonia Gandhi on what action she recommends after getting the written report. She had on Monday asked them to submit the written report to her, after Kharge and Maken apprised her of the developments in Rajasthan.

Sources said the observers' report may recommend disciplinary action against those behind the move of holding a parallel meet and not allowing a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Jaipur and termed their action as "gross indiscipline".

The party is also contemplating dropping Ashok Gehlot as the candidate for the party president to succeed Sonia Gandhi and is considering some other names.

Meanwhile, party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry met party chief Sonia Gandhi and presented her QR-coded identity card for party president's election.

Mistry after meeting Sonia Gandhi told reporters that Shashi Tharoor's representative has informed him that the Thiruvananthapuram MP may submit his nomination form on September 30.

He also informed that party treasurer Pawan Bansal has taken a set of two forms for the party president's election, which are likely for someone else.

The sources said the set of forms may be filled for the official candidate who has the backing of the present dispensation in the party.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath also left for Bhopal and is unlikely to intervene to resolve the current crisis in Rajasthan.