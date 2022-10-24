Indian MPs call Rishi Sunak's ascension a Diwali gift

From Diwali gift to 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Indian politicians have given many flavours to the ascension of Rishi Sunak to the post of the Prime Minister of Britain.

BJP's Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar tweeted a picture of Sunak and his wife praying in a Hindu temple. "True essence of #AmritKaal, as Indian Origin Rishi Sunak becomes the Prime Minister of former colonizer United Kingdom. #AzaadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations continue. More power to India," tweeted the MP from Karimnagar.

True essence of #AmritKaal, as Indian Origin Rishi Sunak becomes the Prime Minister of former colonizer United Kingdom. #AzaadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations continue 💪🏼 More power to India. pic.twitter.com/aCtNnlo96A — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) October 24, 2022

Another BJP MP, GVL Narasimha Rao called it "a proud moment for the people of India".

Former union cabinet minister Subramanian Swamy called it "historic". "Some time ago another British Indian acquired the remains of East India Company headquartered in London," Swamy tweeted.

Indian businessman Sanjiv Mehta now owns the East India Company.

It wasn't just the BJP MPs exulting in Sunak's India connect. Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha said history has come a full circle.

"Today, as India celebrates Diwali in its 75th year as an independent nation, the UK gets an Indian-origin Prime Minister. History comes full circle," tweeted Chadha, wishing Sunak a happy Diwali.