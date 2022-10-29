IndiGo plane's engine catches fire at Delhi airport, DGCA probe on

New Delhi: An IndiGo plane declared an emergency at the Delhi airport on Friday after one of its engines caught fire at the time of taxiing, according to sources.

The Bengaluru-bound A320 aircraft, which had 184 people on board, later returned to the bay. The people were safely deboarded, the sources said.

A video on Twitter showed one of the plane's engines on fire and sparks flying at the time of taxiing at the airport.

The incident took place at around 10 pm.

In a statement, IndiGo said the aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bengaluru experienced an engine stall during the take-off roll.

"The take-off was aborted and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft," the statement said.

Delhi police officials said the control room at the airport received a call from the CISF control room regarding a fire in the engine of the IndiGo plane.

The plane had 177 passengers and seven crew members. Later, passengers were safely deboarded, they added.

According to the sources, the pilot of a SpiceJet plane that was behind the IndiGo aircraft in the lineup while taxiing alerted the Air Traffic Controller about the fire in the engine.

DGCA says follow-up action after detailed probe

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said it will take suitable follow-up action after conducting a detailed probe into an incident of an IndiGo plane's engine catching fire at the Delhi airport.



"The priority is to carry out a detailed investigation of the incident and ascertain the reasons for the fire in the engine. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished swiftly and the aircraft is now grounded," DGCA chief Arun Kumar said.

He said the engine that caught fire was an IAEV2500. It is manufactured by IAE International Aero Engines AG.

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will do a detailed study to check whether there have been any such incidents pertaining to these engines before. After the investigation, suitable follow-up action will be taken," Kumar added.

(With inputs from PTI)