Coimbatore car blast: Massive NIA raids across Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted massive raids across 45 locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case.

Officials knocked on the doors of those under NIA surveillance in connection with the car blast case.

As per reports, a person has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. He is being questioned on the background of the car which blasted on October 23 morning near the Sangameswarar temple, Ukkadam, Coimbatore.

Six associates of Jameesha Mubin -- the man who was killed in the blast -- have been arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Raids are underway at 33 places in Coimbatore and Chennai besides several other places across the state.

As per the sources, this is the biggest raid ever conducted by the premier agency in Tamil Nadu.

The Coimbatore car blast, which happened on the eve of Deepavali, is considered a lone wolf attack and one of the accused, Firoze Ismail, was deported from UAE a couple of years before due to his contacts with the Islamic State (IS).

Another accused, Mohammed Thalka, is the nephew of S A Basha, a wanted terrorist and founder of Islamic terror organisation Al Umma, involved in the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts, in which 56 lives were lost and more than 200 people suffered grievous injuries.

The Coimbatore rural district police have already commenced a de-radicalization programme among the youths who were linked with some Islamic movements.

The inspection started at 5 am. It is reported that raids are going on at five places in Chennai.

