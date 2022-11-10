Rs 200 cr money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez reaches Patiala House Court

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has reached Patiala House Court in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Last time, she appeared in lawyer's attire to fool the media. She had moved a regular bail application before the court. After granting her interim bail, the court had fixed the matter for Thursday.

The court will hear the argument on her regular bail plea.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently filed its second supplementary charge sheet naming her as an accused.

Jacqueline and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi had recorded their statements as witnesses in the case. Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Fernandez were attached by the ED. The probe agency termed these gifts and properties "proceeds" of crime received by the two.

In February, the ED filed its first supplementary prosecution complaint against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide to Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Bollywood actors.

It had been alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky used to choose expensive gifts for Fernandez and drop them at her residence after Sukesh Chandrashekhar made the payments.

Last December, the probe agency had filed the first charge sheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh.

Sukesh has spent around 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs. A few had refused to take gifts from him.